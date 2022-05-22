IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) PT Raised to $24.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 117.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $285,459.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

