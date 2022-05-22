Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE:JXN opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

