Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $31.29 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.23. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

