JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target to €23.50

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.96) to €23.50 ($24.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.27) to €18.00 ($18.75) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($19.79) to €18.00 ($18.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DZ Bank lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.88) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

