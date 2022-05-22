JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target to €70.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($70.83) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWAGF. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($57.29) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €64.00 ($66.67) to €70.00 ($72.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BWAGF stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

