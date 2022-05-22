JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 355

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QQ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 465 ($5.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 362 ($4.46) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 328.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.80 ($4.56).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

