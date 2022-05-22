JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 240

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.22) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 462.67 ($5.70).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.00) on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 217.60 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

