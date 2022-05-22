JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNR. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.69) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.95 ($1.40).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.55) on Friday. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 102 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The company has a market capitalization of £526.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.58.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($30,325.44). Also, insider Ian King purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £142,000 ($175,049.31). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 155,000 shares of company stock worth $20,790,000.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

