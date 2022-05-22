JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.40) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 980 ($12.08) to GBX 1,170 ($14.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 841.83 ($10.38).

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 798.50 ($9.84) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 779.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 664.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.43).

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.97), for a total value of £242,700 ($299,186.39).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

