JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

PSON has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.70) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 742 ($9.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 797.83 ($9.84).

LON PSON opened at GBX 758.80 ($9.35) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 774.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 673.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.28), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,366.49). Also, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.05), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,653,018.95).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

