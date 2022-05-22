JSF Financial LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JSF Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.