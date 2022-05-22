Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.