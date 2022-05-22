KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Lowered to €69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($73.96) to €69.00 ($71.88) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($82.29) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This represents a yield of 11.34%. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

