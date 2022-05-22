Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Kemper worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kemper by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $77.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Kemper Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.