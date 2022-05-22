Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 72,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,862,000 after acquiring an additional 61,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

KNSL opened at $203.68 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.62. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,964. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

