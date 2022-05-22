KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Up 5.9%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 1,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,006,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNBE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

