Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $55.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $39.20 on Friday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

