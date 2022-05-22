Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

