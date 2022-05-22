Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 105,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

