Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.51

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.51 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 1811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

