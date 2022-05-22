Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,049,964 shares.The stock last traded at $14.40 and had previously closed at $14.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $783,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,414 shares of company stock worth $2,299,734. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 587,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 531,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

