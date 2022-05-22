L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.09.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $229.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

