La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of La-Z-Boy worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,748,000 after buying an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 212,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,168,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 835,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after buying an additional 159,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LZB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of LZB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

