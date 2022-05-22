Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LFLY opened at $9.78 on Friday. Leafly has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45.

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFLY. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter worth about $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

