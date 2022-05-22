Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Leafly in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LFLY stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Leafly has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45.

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leafly will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFLY. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Leafly in the first quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Leafly in the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Leafly in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Leafly in the first quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leafly in the first quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

