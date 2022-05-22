Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,072 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 144,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,948 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

