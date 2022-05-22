Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Cut to $201.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Liberty Broadband stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $188.76.
In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
