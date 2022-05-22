Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 3.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

