Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $35.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.24% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.
NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $22.99 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 3.58.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
