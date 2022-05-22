Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,029,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,477,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,670. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

