Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

LAD opened at $284.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $272.20 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.03 and a 200 day moving average of $303.33.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

