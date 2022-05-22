LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,091,453 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.28.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at $878,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 170.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

