Loop Capital Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $80.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.73.

ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

