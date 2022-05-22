Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $184.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.