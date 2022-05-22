LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.94

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 38833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

