Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.57. 149,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,900,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

