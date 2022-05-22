MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to C$28.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.15 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.