Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 41,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,964 shares.The stock last traded at $63.21 and had previously closed at $62.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

