Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Hovde Group lowered their price target on the stock to $37.00. The stock traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 2479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In related news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.