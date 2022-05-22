Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 239,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,252,337 shares.The stock last traded at $17.60 and had previously closed at $17.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934,381 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,417,000 after buying an additional 479,636 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.