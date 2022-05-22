Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 885 ($10.91) to GBX 629 ($7.75) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 521.50 ($6.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 628.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 667.17. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 513.50 ($6.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 857 ($10.56).

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total value of £289,988.86 ($357,481.34).

Marshalls Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.