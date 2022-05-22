Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.26.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 781.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,972 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 129,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.