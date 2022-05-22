Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.45% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.26.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 781.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,972 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 129,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
