Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $125.38 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $125,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 86,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Apple by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 33,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.
About Apple (Get Rating)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
