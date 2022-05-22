MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MasTec were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MasTec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $80.25 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

