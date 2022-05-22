Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 332,264 shares.The stock last traded at $15.73 and had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $831.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Materialise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.