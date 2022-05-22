Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC raised its position in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matson by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,611 shares of company stock worth $5,155,783 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MATX opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.31%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

