Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.07

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 7661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

