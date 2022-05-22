Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,492 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

