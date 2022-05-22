Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGGT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 783.33 ($9.66).

LON MGGT opened at GBX 773 ($9.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 769.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 752.49. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 392.40 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($10.43).

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.31), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($80,926.10). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.27), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($623,588.95). Insiders sold 84,935 shares of company stock worth $64,085,617 over the last 90 days.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

