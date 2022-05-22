Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.06. 2,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The firm has a market cap of $731.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

